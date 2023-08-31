Three men who were imprisoned in two separate criminal cases in the 1990s had their wrongful convictions vacated last Thursday.
New evidence came to light freeing Earl Walters, along with Armond McCloud and Reginald Cameron, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
In the case of Walters, fingerprint evidence implicated other men in the abductions and robberies of two women in Jamaica in 1992, which he ended up spending 20 years in prison. As for McCloud and Cameron, the detective on their Lefrak City murder and robbery case was known for eliciting false confessions, including that of the “Central Park Five” in 1989 and that of a defendant in the 1990 murder of a tourist to the US Open tennis tournament, prosecutors said. McCloud spent more than 28 years in prison and Cameron, who pleaded to a lesser robbery charge, was out after eight years. There was also no probable cause to arrest McCloud and Cameron and both of their confessions did not align with the facts of the crime.
Several criminal justice groups helped to fight the wrongful conviction cases, according to Katz.
“I want to thank the New Jersey Innocence Project at Rutgers University, the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, the Exoneration Initiative and the Legal Aid Wrongful Conviction Unit for their work on these cases with our Conviction Integrity Unit,” Katz said in a statement.
On Sept. 2, 1992, two men approached a woman, 28, in Borough Park as she was exiting a friend’s car that was just parked in front of a building where she lived, and one of them struck her in the head with a gun and forced her to lie on the floor in the back of the car, prosecutors said. The men then rifled through her belongings, found an ATM card and then demanded her PIN. The car was then driven to an ATM on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica and approximately $2,000 in cash was withdrawn. The vehicle was abandoned and found stripped months later with all potential forensic evidence destroyed.
A second similar incident occurred a few weeks later on Sept. 24 to a 58-year-old woman, who was also getting out of her car after parking near her Flushing home. As she was putting a steering wheel lock on two men approached her. She was punched in the face, had her head slammed repeatedly into the steering wheel and then was thrown into the back of the car. Similar to the previous victim, they demanded her ATM card and PIN, but one of the men also sexually assaulted her as the other withdrew money from her account. She was then dragged out of her car and thrown over a fence near train tracks, and they urinated on her, according to authorities. The victim then called 911 at a bodega after she made sure the men were gone.
Walters, who was 17 at the time, initially was considered a witness in an unrelated Sept. 21 carjacking and murder. He later emerged as a suspect in all three cases. After being interrogated for 16 hours while in police custody without counsel, he made statements implicating himself and two others, prosecutors said. The witness in the first carjacking identified him as well, but only after picking two other candidates and conferring with a detective.
Three carjackings and robberies of women, similar to the first two aforementioned incidents, occurred while Walters was still in custody, and three men, Kraigory Odom, Robert Masters and Jermaine Williams, were charged for similar crimes, but Walters was convicted at a trial in March 1994. He would eventually get released to parole in April 2013.
In 2020, with the help of Rebecca Freedman and Glen Garber of the Exoneration Initiative, Walters requested Katz’s Conviction Integrity Unit to review the case and specifically requested that fingerprints associated with the two carjackings be compared to Odom, Masters and Williams.
The NYPD Latent Print Section used fingerprint database technology that wasn’t available in the 1990s to re-examine the evidence and obtained a match to Williams and Masters. There was no evidence that Walters was associated with either man and he was excluded as a source of any of the forensic evidence in the case, prosecutors said.
After being formed in 2020, Katz’s Conviction Integrity Unit reinvestigated the McCloud and Cameron case after an internal review uncovered potential discrepancies between the facts of the crimes and the confessions, which were the basis for the convictions.
Det. Carlos Gonzalez, a member of the Police Department who was accused of eliciting false confessions for the 1990 convictions of the Central Park Five and Johnny Hincapie, a man who was accused of fatally stabbing a Utah native who was visiting New York to attend the US Open Tennis Championships, also obtained admissions of guilt from McCloud and Cameron when other detectives failed to do so, prosecutors said.
On Aug. 4, 1994, a tenant of the Columbia building in Lefrak City reported shots fired at 11:20 p.m. Japanese national Kei Sunada, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the landing of the fourth-floor stairwell by a peace officer. The victim died three days later. By Aug. 8, McCloud and Cameron were arrested without probable cause because a 16-year-old being questioned in an unrelated robbery told police he overheard people saying that someone who fit the former man’s description killed Sunada.
After being interrogated for approximately nine hours, McCloud, who was thirsty and hungry, said he confessed and hoped after recanting his admission of guilt, his innocence would come to light in court. Cameron was interrogated for approximately eight hours, confessed and recanted his statement after describing the interrogation techniques to be coercive.
Despite that, McCloud was convicted of murder in 1996 and sentenced to 25 years to life. He was released in January 2023. Cameron pleaded guilty to robbery in exchange for the dismissal of murder charges after seeing how his co-defendant’s case turned out and served eight years. The latter defendant spent more than half of the recommended 3.75-year minimum in pretrial detention before his plea.
Further review of the case shows that Gonzalez inaccurately reported that Sunada was found lying face down in a pool of blood in a fourth-floor hallway, not stairwell. Another officer incorrectly noted that the victim was shot twice, not once. The men’s confession described a robbery in the hallway and Cameron added that the man was shot twice, which matched the inaccuracies in the reports, prosecutors said. The “false fed facts” indicated that the confessions came from an interrogator, not direct knowledge of a crime.
A crime scene reconstruction expert also determined that the murder could only have happened in the stairwell, where the victim’s body was discovered.
The discrepancies, along with the lack of any reliable evidence to implicate either man in the murder, led to their convictions being vacated, according to Katz’s Office.
“Fairness in the criminal justice system means we must re-evaluate cases when credible new evidence of actual innocence or wrongful conviction emerges,” Katz said in a statement. “Those who have served prison time for crimes they demonstrably did not commit deserve to have the slate wiped clean.”
