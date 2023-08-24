Three men who were imprisoned in two separate criminal cases in the 1990s had their wrongful convictions vacated Thursday.
New evidence came to light freeing Earl Walters, along with Armond McCloud and Reginald Cameron, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
In the case of Walters, fingerprint evidence implicated other men in the abductions and robberies of two women in Jamaica in 1992, which he ended up spending 20 years in prison for. As for McCloud and Cameron, the detective on their Lefrak City murder and robbery case was known for eliciting false confessions, including that of the “Central Park Five” in 1989 and that of a defendant in the 1990 murder of a tourist to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, prosecutors said. McCloud spent more than 28 years in prison and Cameron, who pleaded to a lesser robbery charge, was out after eight years. There was also no probable cause to arrest McCloud and Cameron and both of their confessions did not align with the fact of the crime.
Several criminal justice groups helped to fight the wrongful conviction cases, according to Katz.
“I want to thank the New Jersey Innocence Project at Rutgers University, the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, the Exoneration Initiative and the Legal Aid Wrongful Conviction Unit for their work on these cases with our Conviction Integrity Unit,” Katz said in a statement.
