A 29-year-old man riding an e-scooter the wrong way down Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth Wednesday night was killed in a collision with an SUV going the right way, police reported.
Daniel Lio was operating a Fly Wing scooter, heading south in the northbound lane at 60th Drive at about 10 p.m. when he and the driver of a 2014 Kia Sorrento going north collided, according to the NYPD’s preliminary investigation. Lio was just a few blocks from his home at 58-59 61 St. when he was killed.
Arriving officers found Lio lying on the roadway. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased. The Kia driver, a 52-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.
Deaths on motorized two-wheel vehicles of various types are rising in the city, with the Daily News reporting 50 so far this year on Aug. 13, compared to 44 all of last year. The NYPD press office declined to respond to repeated requests for more specificity on what type of scooter Lio was riding.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.