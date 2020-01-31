Wrong-way collision leaves three dead

A car drove against the flow of traffic on the Grand Central Parkway in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 25, causing a head-on collision that killed three individuals and landed another in the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A police investigation revealed that an unidentified male driving a black 2011 Honda Accord, along with passenger, 36-year-old Sayquan Hallums of upstate Schenectady, entered the parkway through the westbound Exit 26 for Little Neck Parkway.

Traveling counter flow to the morning traffic, the men struck a gray 2010 Hyundai sedan head-on. Inside the sedan was an unidentified 26-year-old male operator and 26-year-old Megan Ann Smith of Woodhaven, who were traveling westbound.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to the collision at 5:36 a.m. where they found the four passengers unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and transported Smith, Hallums and the unidentified driver of the Honda to North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, where they were pronounced deceased.

The unidentified operator of the Hyundai sedan was the only survivor of the accident. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

“The cars were going about 60 miles per hour, so imagine yourself running into a brick wall. That’s the kind of damage that was done,” said Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct. “It could have been avoided if the car entered the highway at the right place. Now four different families are suffering.”

He continued, “The officers did the best they could, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. They were very saddened, but were very professional.”

Neither the identities of the deceased operator of the car and the driver of the sedan have been released, nor any reason the car was traveling in the incorrect direction.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.