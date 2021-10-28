On Farmers Boulevard from Merrick Boulevard to Montauk Memorial Triangle where 122nd Avenue and Nellis and Montauk streets intersect, rows of unregistered vehicles and wrecked cars line the road and even take up space on the sidewalk near the Western Beef Supermarket and National Grid building in St. Albans.
For three years the vehicles have been piling up, according to Eddie Gates, a resident who passes the destroyed cars, and even a derelict limo, on his way to the Springfield Gardens United Methodist Church at 131-29 Farmers Blvd., which he has been going to for 25 years.
On Oct. 8, the Queens Chronicle toured the neighborhood, which also includes a row of conjoined houses on Mars Place, which is between Merrick Boulevard and Montauk Memorial Triangle.
“I come through here when I go to Home Depot, or go to the highway or Belt Parkway,” said Gates. “This is a neighborhood that I utilize.”
Gates has written to the Mayor’s Office along with every politician in Southeast Queens. He received a reply from state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), who was able to reach the city Department of Sanitation, which led to a few vehicles being tagged, but has noticed the vehicles not being removed.
“The lady in his office followed up,” said Gates about a representative of Comrie’s. “Sanitation wrote that we tagged the car, but as soon as we tagged them, they untagged them. Whatever, this has been going on for three years ... If you walk further down, it looks like a virtual junkyard on Farmers Boulevard.”
Gates believes it is either government corruption or racism for the lack of action taking place to remove the vehicles.
“How are cars allowed to stay in the street in wrecked condition and nobody has done anything,” said Gates. “Police drive by it every day, [NYPD Traffic Enforcement] drives by it every day, Sanitation drives by it every day — I can’t understand it. I don’t want to believe its corruption, but if they changed the laws they didn’t tell me. If this is legal, I wouldn’t even be saying anything about it, but it brings down the quality of life and it makes the neighborhood look real bad. It’s even a residential neighborhood, because there are houses on this block too.”
Gates doesn’t believe this would happen along Bell Boulevard, Roosevelt Avenue, Queens Boulevard or Chevy Chase Street in Jamaica Estates, which are farther north and pass along wealthier locales.
While touring with Gates, the Queens Chronicle documented garbage in wrecked vehicles, vehicles missing hubcaps, vehicles surrounded by overgrown grass and garbage, vehicles with broken glass, and vehicles with accumulated dirt and missing parts.
“There are no-parking signs on both sides of the street, so if you park here your vehicles are to be ticketed and towed,” added Gates.
Gates is also concerned about the environmental impact the vehicles have if there is still gas in the cars’ tanks and if the fluids will harm animals.
“Is there oil in there?” asked Gates. “Animals can be drinking the antifreeze. Animals are attracted to that. This can be going into the water. This poses a hazard.”
A town hall held Oct. 19 for Southeast Queens residents at York College in Jamaica answered some of Gates questions.
“It falls on Sanitation,” said Sgt. Rochenor Gilot, of the 113th Precinct. “We can only tow vehicles that are not dirty and we have a small storage space.”
The NYPD can only tow vehicles that have consecutively been shown to have license plates on them for a week.
“The problem is that there is a towing company from Brooklyn bringing wrecked cars from there to Queens,” said Gilot. “We had an operation with DSNY, but that was in February.”
Andrew Arcese, a borough planner for the city Department of Transportation, agreed with Gilot that the DSNY is responsible for towing the wrecked vehicles away.
“If it’s a vehicle that’s derelict and has been sitting there, Sanitation is responsible,” said Arcese. “If it has plates for seven days, NYPD. We are more responsible for the engineering of streets and permits, not enforcement.”
Another cause for the wrecked unlicensed vehicles are auto body shops and repair shops leaving wrecked vehicles in parking spaces and even bus lanes, according to Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia, who has received complaints about double-parked vehicles and wrecked vehicles on Merrick Boulevard near Roy Wilkins Park, also St. Albans.
“There was parking on the sidewalks and bus lanes,” said Garcia. “There are bad neighbors, but we worked with the businesses and educated them that they can’t do this. This is a quality-of-life issue, this is a traffic-safety issue and we are coming back next time with the NYPD and DSNY.”
The DOT made that threat more than 20 times to auto body shops owners who were bad actors and will be reaching out to the city Department of Consumer Affairs to remove business licenses, she said.
To make a complaint with the DCA call the Consumer Assistance Hotline at 1 (800) 697-1220.
A DSNY spokeswoman said the matter will be investigated and that if residents see an abandoned or derelict vehicle to call 311.
