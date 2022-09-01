An East Elmhurst man the government says planned to stab people in the name of the Islamic State faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to terror charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
Awais Chudhary, 22, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Chudhary is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Pakistan. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 3.
According to the government, Chudhary pledged his allegiance in 2019 to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and began planning for a knife or bomb attack in Queens. Evidence cited by prosecutors indicates he pursued the knife option.
Chudhary considered targets including pedestrian bridges over the Grand Central Parkway and the Flushing Promenade (now the Malcolm X Promenade) along Flushing Bay near the World’s Fair Marina, the prosecutors said. He sought guidance from people he believed were ISIS supporters, including on what type of knife to use and how to avoid leaving fingerprints or DNA behind.
He said he would commit a knife attack because that is what he knows, but if someone could teach him how to make a “bucket bomb,” he would do that, according to the criminal complaint against him. In the case of a bomb, he would throw it off a footbridge onto cars on the Grand Central.
Chudhary sent an undercover officer a screenshot from an ISIS propaganda magazine depicting a human body and where to stab it, and made “several” reconnaissance trips to his potential target sites, taking video of the locations, the authorities said.
He said he was OK with dying in an attack.
He ordered items online that the government said he intended to use in an attack, including a tactical knife, mask, gloves and a cellphone chest and head strap to facilitate his recording of the assault, which he hoped would inspire other ISIS supporters. He was arrested Aug. 29, 2019 as he attempted to retrieve the items from an online retailer’s locker in Queens.
About two months later, al-Baghdadi killed himself, along with two children, in a suicide blast as U.S. forces closed in on him during a raid in Syria, according to the general who oversaw the operation. The Islamic State already had lost all of the territory it had seized in Iraq and Syria, which at its height in 2015 was about the size of Great Britain.
The authorities hailed investigators for thwarting Chudhary’s plans in statements issued Friday.
“Awais Chudhary has admitted to planning to carry out a lone wolf terrorist attack in Queens against innocent civilians in an embrace of ISIS’s murderous cause,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said. “Thanks to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, Chudhary’s efforts to commit deadly violence on behalf of ISIS were thwarted, lives were saved, and he now awaits sentencing for his heinous crime.”
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called Chudhary “a naturalized U.S. citizen who abandoned the country that took him in, and instead pledged allegiance to ISIS and repeatedly and diligently promoted its violent objectives, adding that “the threat of ISIS-inspired terrorism remains very real, and the members of our FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force will never stop working to identify anyone aiding groups that consider our country their sworn enemy.”
