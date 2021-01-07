One of Borough President Donovan Richards picks for deputy borough president will not serve in the role after tweets critical of Israel he posted surfaced.
Richards tweeted Monday that “for professional and personal reasons” Michael Hurwitz, an attorney and social worker, would not serve in the role after he was named to the job last Sunday.
One tweet from 2019 defended U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after her comments on pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee. “#IlanOmar speaks the truth, that AIPAC $$ influences votes in [Congress],” the tweet said, according to the New York Post.
Another tweet called Israeli politician Naftali Bennett a “cancer to Judaism” and said he wasn’t welcome in the country following the shooting that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 2018.
Hurwitz’s Twitter account now is private. He could not be reached for comment.
Hurwitz spent 14 years as director of food access and agriculture at GrowNYC.
Richards named several other members of his leadership team last Sunday.
Rhonda Binda was also appointed deputy borough president. An attorney who served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations as a U.S. diplomat and in the West Wing, she also has been an executive director of the Jamaica Business Improvement District. She campaigned for President-elect Joe Biden.
“As a woman of color, it is also important to me that Queens Borough President Richards is committed to ensuring that women continue to have a strong voice in our government and community, and that in his appointments he has sought to honor the great progress made by the last four borough presidents, all women who led and moved our communities forward,” she said.
Franck Joseph II will serve as chief of staff and senior advisor. As deputy commissioner for the NYC Commission on Human Rights, he oversaw the agency’s community relations bureau, bias response team, public education efforts and programming. Prior to that he was chief of staff to Richards when Richards was a councilman.
Breeana Mulligan will serve as director of communications for Richards. She previously served as a spokesperson under Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside).
