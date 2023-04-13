The results were not totally unexpected last week when NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and her ranking staff members released crime statistics for the first quarter of 2023.
Total major, or index, crimes were down the smallest fraction year-to-date with reductions in five of the seven categories. Murders and shootings were down, the latter drastically. But both felony assault and auto thefts rose more than 8 percent.
Crime in the subways and on station platforms has been cut by over 8 percent so far this year compared to last year Sewell said in a video of the April 6 press conference, which can be seen on YouTube at bit.ly/413LOcI.
“And, by the way, shooting incidents and shooting victims continue to decline citywide in 2023, including and extending the downward trend that we saw last year,” Sewell added. “The ongoing reductions in murders and shootings are a direct reflection of the NYPD’s commitment to confront gun violence in our city.”
CompStat numbers obtained from the NYPD through April 9 showed 25 fewer index crimes citywide than the first quarter last year. There were 100 murders, down from 111 in 2022. Shootings are down 23 percent and the number of shooting victims by 18.7 percent.
First-quarter index crimes in Queens South were down 5.3 percent, but Queens North increased 6.8 percent, with total index crimes in the borough so far for the year up by 179 reported incidents.
Murders in the borough have fallen from 17 to 11. Rapes were up one. Robberies, burglaries, felony assault and auto theft all are up in the borough year-to-date. Grand larceny is down by nearly 300 incidents. Shooting incidents dropped from 46 to 40 and gunshot victims from 54 to 43.
Addressing felony assaults, Chief Michael Lipetri of the Crime Control Strategies Unit was blunt.
“The 477 [more] incidents were driven by two categories,” Lipetri said. “Domestic assaults and assaults on police officers in New York City.” He said domestic assaults account for 43 percent of all felony assaults in the city, though the vast majority have resulted in arrests. There also have been more than 150 assaults on officers this year.
“It’s clearly because perpetrators have become more aggressive,” he said. “But also because of a New York City Police Department that has increased enforcement.”
Still, he said youth crime has continued “in a trend that is unacceptable.”
Lipetri said 10 percent of the city’s shooting victims were under 18 last year. This year it is at 12 percent, even with steep reductions in the number of shooting victims.
At the neighborhood level, Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, said the numbers speak for themselves.
“There are many shops being burglarized,” he said. “Pickpockets are at an all-time high. Shops on Main Street are closed earlier than before, in the prepandemic.”
NYPD brass reiterated that they are not siting still. Lipetri said the department knows full well that Queens, as well as the subways and Manhattan business districts, have seen increases in pickpocketing, and has mobilized to address it.
Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said with summer coming the NYPD will be targeting 25 precincts and four housing districts for increased enforcement.
“All precinct commanders have been instructed to create a focused summer crime strategy,” Maddrey said.
Police also are stepping up quality-of-life enforcement, with a major focus on illegal dirtbikes and all-terrain vehicles.
“Just this past Sunday, we removed 365 ATVs and illegal dirtbikes from our streets,” Maddrey said. “We’ll be out in heavy force this year.” But he also said it’s a partnership.
“Addressing violence and quality-of-life issues requires detailed input from our communities,” the chief said.
