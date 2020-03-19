The police are searching for an individual in connection to a March 9 robbery inside the Best Buy Appliance Store, located at 131-07 40 Road in Flushing. At 1:40 p.m., the pictured male, along with several other individuals, lured a 14-year-old victim to a staircase, where they punched him in the head and removed his cell phone and ear pods before fleeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477), submit tips online at nypdcrime stoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
