United States-based airlines have asked Congress for nearly $60 billion in relief to offset their forecasted losses due to coronavirus precautions.
Now the union representing nonairline employees at the region’s three major airports is demanding that its members also not be left out as the House and Senate negotiated a financial aid package [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
In an email’s statement this week, 32BJ SEIU said 1,500 contracted skycaps, wheelchair agents, cabin cleaners and baggage handlers from the nation’s busiest airport system — John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport — received layoff notices due to flight reductions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are known as contract workers, employed not by individual airlines but by independent businesses. The union said it includes 750 at JFK and 600 at LaGuardia.
“We cannot just do the same old trick of opening up the bailout spigot to reward wealthy airline corporations while leaving the most vulnerable workers out in the cold,” said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ. “These workers earn the least yet risk themselves the most. Many lack health care to even care for themselves in the face of this pandemic. During this global pandemic, these workers have stepped forward to do their jobs. We are demanding the airlines and Congress not forget the most vulnerable workers as they seek a bailout.”
In a March 21 letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives of both parties, Airlines for America, which represents major passenger and cargo carriers, asked Congress for at least $29 billion in payroll protection grants, and at least $29 billion in loans or loan guarantees.
The letter was signed by the presidents, CEOs or chairmen of 10 major airlines including Delta, American, Jet Blue, United, Southwest, FedEx and UPS.
In return the organization would agree to no employee furloughs or reductions in force through Aug. 31; place limits on executive compensation; eliminate stock buybacks and stock dividends over the life of the loans.
U. S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) included the airlines, though not specifically contract workers, in a 10-point proposal released by his office on Tuesday.
“Airlines and airports each need liquidity in the wake of the crisis, so millions of workers can maintain their jobs,” Meeks said in the press release.
He did say federal relief “should be contingent on the airline industry maintaining its current work force and not participating in any stock buybacks for five years following the passage of a Congressional stimulus package.”
Luerica Fiffee, a passenger service representative at John F. Kennedy International, was laid off on Thursday.
“If they are bailing out the airlines, they have to be bailing out the workers,” she said in the 32BJ press release. “How am I going to manage? That, I’m not quite sure of yet. Literally no one is hiring. There’s nothing you can do except hope and pray that something gets better.”
