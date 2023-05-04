Work is underway to clear the Jamaica Bus Depot located at 165-18 Tuskegee Airmen Way to make way for an all-electric bus fleet, an MTA spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle.
The redevelopment of the depot is to ensure that it is outfitted to enable the capacity for up to 60 electric buses with 60 charging stations by the end of 2026, according to the transportation agency.
The project is part of a $2.5 billion investment to enhance the city’s subway and buses, as well as the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North train systems.
“These projects will ensure the MTA meets the needs of today’s riders while fighting climate change, expanding accessibility, and making sure our transit infrastructure is kept in condition to keep delivering for the next century and beyond,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said in 2022.
The transportation agency also set a goal that at least 20 percent of the state workforce should come from neighborhoods surrounding the project.
In 2021, the MTA had 15 all-electric buses and plans to have another 500, which should cost $1.1 billion, according to the MTA 2020 to 2024 Capital Plan.
Once open, the 134,000-square-feet depot is expected to accommodate over 270 buses and provide quality-of-life upgrades for transit and maintenance workers stationed there. Sound barrier walls up to 31 feet tall in some sections lining two sides should shield nearby residents from noise from the depot operations and residents can also expect to see trees planted, security lighting and an art mural wall installed along Merrick Boulevard as part of a restored sidewalk, according to the agency in a press release.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said the new deport was 40 years in the making.
“There had been many attempts by the community to pursue a redeveloped bus depot, particularly because of the high asthma rates in that area,” Comrie said in 2022. “I welcome the benefits for MTA workers, who will have a workplace that better meets their needs.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said the green depot will be a game changer.
“Not only will commuters see improved conditions as they wait to board and improved service as they ride, but Queens as a whole will benefit environmentally from the electrification of the depot and the fleet of buses that will use it,” Richards said in a statement.
In addition to the depot, there will be a 37,000-square-foot three-story administrative building.
Serving as the lead designer for the depot is STV, an architectural and engineering firm with a location in White Plains, NY.
STV has experience working on complex and large-scale bus facilities, said Jeffrey Messinger, the project design manager at STV.
“The existing Jamaica Bus Depot is more than 80 years old and has limited capacity,” Messinger said. “This upgrade will support the MTA’s planned bus fleet growth and its transition from diesel to battery electric buses.”
The depot is expected to go fully electric by 2030, according to STV.
