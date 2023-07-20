Many adults look forward to retirement: the day when one can sit back, relax and not have to worry about work anymore.
However, some seniors prefer to not settle down. Working can provide motivation to get up in the morning and go about the day, providing socialization and fulfillment that some golden-agers would not have in retirement. And then there is the income.
The city Department of Aging launched Silver Corps last May. The program, funded by AmeriCorps Seniors, provides opportunities for older adults who still want to work. It aims to increase financial mobility among older adults, combat ageism in the workforce and fill employment needs in local communities.
Silver Corps provides prospective employees with quality skills development and credential training in high-demand sectors and industries, leading to greater financial self-sufficiency and having a social impact, creating a sense of fulfillment.
The program consists of three tiers:
• Tier One, Explorer: rapid attachment to employment that may not require a credential or training.
• Tier Two, Navigator: up to one year of credential attainment or occupation skills training is required.
• Tier Three, Voyager: more than one year of credential attainment or occupation skills training is required.
Applicants must be willing to participate in skills training and specialized certification programs and willing to volunteer a minimum of 10 hours per week in a nonprofit or city agency.
“We know the demand is there among older New Yorkers who want to continue contributing to their communities and keep working, but too many times they are prevented because of ageist biases people have. The Silver Corps program will allow us to help even more older residents who need the support to enter the workforce, and we are pleased to launch this program to help them find employment,” said DFTA Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez in a statement.
“I am glad that I found this program! I was looking for something to help me stay busy and I was ready for a job change,” Karen Sturgis, a member of Silver Corps, said in a press release. Another member, Tony Lorenzo, said, “Volunteering made me see life in a different light.”
Silver Corps is not the only job opportunity program for seniors living in the city; there are a number of alternatives.
The Older Adult Employment Program, according to the Department of Aging, is designed to help city residents aged 55 and above secure employment and develop new skills in various professional fields.
Participants in the OAEP can secure employment in a variety of areas, including administration, human and social services and customer service, among others. They will be able to take classes on digital and financial literacy, as well as other areas of job preparation, in addition to being assigned an internship at a nonprofit or city agency to build their skills.
Another program, called Silver Stars, is an opportunity for retired city municipal employees to work part-time at a city agency to help contribute to the well-being of their communities. The positions for Silver Stars are temporary and project-based, typically limited to one year but determined by the agency’s business needs.
Civic Engagement Employment Service (ReServe) is a program designed for retirees 50 and older who want to work part-time for nonprofits or government agencies. Assignments will typically range from 10 to 20 hours per week and pay minimum wage.
Older adults that are keen on social fulfillment might consider the Foster Grandparent Program, which offers the opportunity to serve as mentors, tutors and emotional support for children and youth with special and exceptional needs. Volunteers in the program serve a minimum of 15 hours a week. They are placed in a variety of community settings, such as Head Start Programs, day care centers, schools, hospitals and family courts.
Anyone interested in the aforementioned programs can find out more information, including eligibility terms, by calling Aging Connect at (212) 244-6469, or by visiting the Department of Aging website.
