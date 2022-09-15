Gov. Hochul and city officials were at JFK Airport last Thursday to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the New Terminal One, scheduled to be completed in 2030.
The 2.4 million-square-foot facility will encompass the areas now occupied by Terminals 1 and 2, plus the site of the former Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2014.
Groundbreaking was initially expected in 2020, but the effects of the pandemic on air travel forced the Port Authority and the New Terminal One consortium, made up of financial investors in the privately funded project, to restructure the agreement to build and operate the new facility. A new accord was announced in December 2021, paving the way for work to begin.
“The investments we are making today will ensure all New Yorkers, and the tens of millions of people who come here every year, have a first-class travel experience tomorrow — all while creating more than 10,000 jobs,” Hochul said in a statement.
To accommodate those air travelers still relying on JFK to get them where they need to be in a timely fashion, construction will happen in phases. Initially, work will begin where Terminal 3 once stood, before moving on to the area where Terminal 2 currently stands following the consolidation of Delta Airlines’ operations to the newly expanded and refurbished Terminal 4, scheduled to take place in 2023, and the terminal’s demolition.
Terminal 1 will be torn down following the completion of the first phase of the project, which will allow for the opening of the new departures and arrivals hall and 14 gates before all of the existing ones are closed.
The first phase, involving the reconstruction of the sites occupied by Terminals 2 and 3, is scheduled to be completed in 2026. The full project, with 23 total new gates following the construction of the additional nine on the site where Terminal 1 now stands, will be completed in 2030.
The new terminal will be designed, built and operated by a consortium of financial sponsors, led by global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, which took over as lead investor in the project in June. Other financial sponsors include asset manager firm JLC Infrastructure, co-founded by basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony.
“What a magical day with the infrastructure Dream Team,” Johnson said following the event on Twitter. “This is what a great public-private partnership can look like!”
The price of the undertaking comes out to $9.5 billion, all covered by the consortium. As part of the project, the Port Authority will embark on infrastructure projects such as road and parking improvements and the construction of a new electrical substation.
Construction of the new terminal joins the development of a new Terminal 4 and the expansion of Terminal 8 as in-progress projects at the airport.
“JFK Airport is a vital gateway for the New York City metropolitan region and a key economic engine in Southeast Queens,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement. “The New Terminal One will create jobs, provide new opportunities for small businesses, and improve the passenger experience for visitors and New Yorkers.”
