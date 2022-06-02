Honoring those who, in service to the United States, gave what Lincoln called “The last full measure of devotion” when he spoke at Gettysburg, Woodside Catholic War Veterans Post 870 on Monday again led the annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremonies at the community’s three war memorials.
At top right, a bird’s-eye view of the march, with retired U.S. Army First Sgt. Anthony Cipriano riding high in the blue Mustang. At top left are the wreaths at the Vietnam War memorial, the first stop.
Below them at right, the Rev. Patrick West, pastor of St. Sebastian’s Roman Catholic Church, gives the invocation with Post 870 Vice Commander Bob Carr behind him. At left is the rifle volley salute at the post.
Above, at Woodside Memorial Park, the site of the second wreath-laying, marchers Brian Libon, left, Bill Kregler and Robin Scott hold flags that had covered the caskets of members of the military.
Above right and far right, the ceremony at Doughboy Park, the final stop. At near right, Scouts from Troop 390 assemble.
And at center inset, a patriotically clad Ester Sanelli and her dog, Ariel, who were among those who turned out for the Memorial Day remembrance.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
