Never forgetting those who have fallen in service of the nation, Woodside held its annual Memorial Day parade and three wreath-laying ceremonies on Monday. At top right, trumpeter Jorge Lopez plays taps at Catholic War Veterans Post 870 as Grand Marshal Angelo Alaimo, a past chapter presiden, salutes.
At top left, Col. Melissa Pace and CWV Ladies Auxiliary President Cathy Fleming lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Below them, the gun salute at Post 870, with a shell visible in the air between the center and right fixtures on the building.
Above left, the wreath presentation at Doughboy Park, the final stop. At center, the procession makes its way down 61st Street. Right of that, three of Rep. Grace Meng’s staffers, Tianna Armstrong, Pricilia Luthartio and Evelyn Li, show their patriotism. To their right are the poppies made by third-graders at St. Sebastian Catholic Academy for the occasion. Below those are World War II veteran Charlie Prisco, 97, who served in the 69th Infantry Division, his grandniece Anne Marie Dever, left, and his niece Celia Romano. Above is much of the crowd at Doughboy Park including, in red at left, City Councilwoman Julie Won, and at right in blue, Meng, with Assemblyman Steven Raga holding the flag.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
