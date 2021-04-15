The Woodhaven Business Improvement District held a community cleanup event last Saturday, with help from several dozen volunteers.
The BID gave thanks to state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Ed Wendell from the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society, Community Board 9, the Department of Sanitation, the Boy Scouts and the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct.
That same day, the BID partnered with the 102nd Precinct to clean 45 locations with graffiti tags, after Councilman Eric Ulrich allocated funding for the graffiti removal.
