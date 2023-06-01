American Legion Post 118 commemorated Memorial Day with two ceremonies, this week and last week.
Last Thursday, the post held its annual observance ceremony at the World War II memorial at Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue with patriotic music and presentation of the colors by the Air Force Junior ROTC of Frankin K. Lane High School, which also presented at the Monday ceremony, seen at center, at the post, located at 89th Avenue and 91st Street, top.
Above, Post 118 member J. Richard Smith, who also serves on Community Board 9, is joined by its chair, Sherry Algredo.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.