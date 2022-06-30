Woodhaven, originally named Woodville, celebrates its 187th anniversary in July. The Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, formed in 1972, met last Saturday for its monthly meeting and celebrations were in order.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, center in red, honored the occasion by bringing a cake and balloons as well as presenting a resolution passed in the Assembly recognizing Woodhaven’s founding and history.
Attendees also received copies of the resolution. It recounts notable residents such as Mae West and landmarks including the Forest Park Carousel and Neir’s Tavern.
“I was proud to lead the State Assembly in honoring the place I call home,” said Rajkumar in a prepared statement.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., left of Rajkumar, participated in the celebration as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.