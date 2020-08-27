Since the Queens West 9 Sanitation garage which covers Woodhaven had to reduce its pickups along the Jamaica Avenue business corridor from seven days a week to around three, the trash has been piling up.
The story is not unique to the neighborhood. In June, the city cut $106 million from the Sanitation Department’s budget, reducing pickups for public litter baskets in some neighborhoods by more than half.
Around the borough on Saturday, Aug. 22, community groups across the borough banded together to do what needed to be done.
Along Jamaica Avenue, the Woodhaven Business Improvement District was the organization that heeded the call to clean the area. Over 20 neighbors, many of them informed by an Instagram post, felt compelled to help out. Elsewhere in the borough, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park and Jamaica residents all were performing similar efforts.
“We’ve been walking around a lot in the neighborhood because of coronavirus and we’ve been seeing a lot of trash so we were motivated to try and help,” said Wandaly Capellan, a college student who came out with her sister.
On top of the budget cuts, Sanitation workers have seen other resources at their disposal unavailable due to COVID. The garages often coordinate with residents performing court-ordered community service on the weekends, but due to COVID, they’re not getting that workforce either. In their place, residents have had to put their time in.
Over two hours, the volunteers had stacked dozens of trash bags on the corner and coordinated with the local Sanitation garage to clear them out. As they roamed the streets, a big part of the problem that they saw was that the litter baskets were overflowing, said the volunteers. Sanitation workers confirmed this observation.
“The main problem on this strip that I’ve seen is the illegal dumping on the corner. The stores usually try to clean their own area as much as possible,” said a Sanitation worker who declined to be named.
Though the area is a commercial district, several of the volunteers who have been paying close attention to the trash accumulation agreed that the businesses are not necessarily to blame for the problem in the area.
“Lot of tenants — they take their garbage and they put it in the corner pail, which is illegal,” said Woodhaven Residents Block Association President Steve Forte.
Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson added the root of the problem is that many residences, with upstairs apartments, don’t provide any trash storage. That’s why it’s common to see people dropping off a bag on their way to work.
“I don’t think it’s being enforced that landlords — they’re required by law to have an area within the building for them to hold trash for the next collection day,” said Wilson.
Though they don’t have the recourse to fine landlords for not providing trash storage, Sanitation workers have been fighting the illegal dumping other ways. Garage 9 workers have been searching for addresses in the bags of trash they find. If they can clearly identify the culprit, then they issue a summons.
(1) comment
In these days of cameras being everywhere, isn't it possible to train a few on the worst offenders of putting personal garbage by the pedestrian trash cans? A mailing campaign to residents where it is suspected the landlord is not supplying a garbage holding area with the ability to respond anonymously might also be helpful. This is probably the case for most of the apartments above the stores on Jamaica Ave.
