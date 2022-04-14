The Woodhaven Business Improvement District promotes shopping along Jamaica Avenue and last weekend spruced up the area to make that shopping experience more pleasant.
Volunteers helped clean Jamaica Avenue from 92nd Street to Forest Parkway. They powerwashed, painted over graffiti, picked up trash and cleaned up the sidewalks.
The BID provided supplies and face masks and collaborated on the project with the city Department of Sanitation, the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct, the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Community Board 9 and business owners along Jamaica Avenue including M&M Housewares Hardware, Fine Fare Supermarket, Pan Ugo Bakery, Sal’s Pizzeria and J&J Farms.
The BID’s next event will be a community celebration of Earth Day on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.