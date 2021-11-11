Margie Schmidt, the owner of Schmidt’s Candy on Jamaica Avenue, works while she talks, her hands fluttering between trays of homemade treats. The old-fashioned shop’s interior is lined with glass cabinets on either side displaying everything from marshmallow caramel bars to almond patties. Jars of brightly colored candy perch on counters. The smell of chocolate softly envelops the room.
Schmidt’s Candy is one of about 325 businesses in the Woodhaven Business Improvement District — which stretches from Dexter Court to 100th Street — and it’s been a fixture in the community since 1925, even as the business landscape around it shifted into the 21st century.
“It was ice cream parlors are replaced by bars 30 years ago, and then bars got replaced by bodegas — 24 hours, flowers outside,” said Schmidt, 62, who serves as the BID secretary. “I was thrilled with that, because it was almost like we were a mini Manhattan, you know.”
The Woodhaven BID has overseen this length of urban space since 1993 — Schmidt’s mother was one of the founding members — and it’s one of many such entities throughout the city. According to NYC OpenData, as of this year, New York City has 76 total such districts, with 13 in Queens. Some may debate the positives and negatives of such organizations, but Woodhaven community organization leaders are quite confident in the positives.
Bakry Elmedni, an associate professor of business at Long Island University Brooklyn and co-author of a research article titled “Business Improvement District (BIDs): An economic development policy or a tool for gentrification,” is one researcher who’s looked closely into the topic.
He says although BIDs improve communities, they can also lead to real estate value appreciation and higher rents. To address those consequences in the short term, he suggests affordable housing and rent relief programs. Looking ahead, however, necessitates understanding the inevitable.
“But in terms of long-lasting solutions, I don’t really think you can do anything because these are dynamics of appreciation of value,” Elmedni said. “There is nothing you can do to keep rent down or to keep price down when real estate value goes up.”
Ed Wendell, who serves as president of Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society, said he can’t really find the negatives to having a BID, and he also doesn’t see the typical disruptions that follow sharp rises in property values happening in a community as big as Woodhaven. He adds that many residents might not know the BID exists, despite the fact that it aids the community.
Before any pros and cons can be debated, however, the actual entity must exist in the first place, and a BID isn’t something that just any neighborhood, district or corridor can get, said Wendell. In simple terms, individuals within that area must apply for one, and that request can only then be granted by the City Council.
Then, it’s determined how much a particular area will be assessed, and that money is paid by property owners — “it’s the building owner that gets taxed, not the business,” Wendell said — which goes back into the BID budget.
“The manner of assessment is decided before the City Council votes to approve, and the Council votes to approve generally because a majority of people support the BID,” Raquel Olivares, the Woodhaven BID’s executive director, wrote in an email.
Wendell says that sometimes, part of that assessment could be collected by owners from businesses, as part of rent, but the figure is low — around $600 to $800 a year or less, depending on the size of the store, Olivares adds.
And although some BIDs tend to focus on tasks like holiday lights, events or sanitation, Woodhaven’s is different, said Olivares, who’s been in the role for about three years.
“But in our case, because this is a low-income community, we see the need of doing way more than that, right?” said Olivares.
As such, the Woodhaven BID does everything from helping deliver printed information to businesses in person to helping with city referrals or pro bono lawyers, she said. It also closely works with other local organizations like the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association.
Unfortunately, between the pandemic and landlords’ raising rents, some older businesses ended up closing down, said Steve Forte, the WRBA president and commercial property owner on the BID’s Board of Directors.
“But fortunately, other businesses came in,” Forte said. “And they said, ‘Yeah, we’d like to try the area. We’ve heard a lot about your area. It’s a stable neighborhood. And you know, hopefully we can do business there.’”
According to Katty Garces, the Woodhaven BID program manager, the community has welcomed 25 new businesses from 2020 to 2021.
Wendell acknowledged the difficulty of opening a business.
“These are very brave people — these are people that are investing, you know, sometimes their life savings in something, and they know the odds are against them,” he said.
One new business is Cevis Louisiana Chicken and Grill, which opened last month. Owner Osman Cevallo, who previously worked as a general manager at Popeye’s for seven years, says business is slow.
His goal, he said, “for this year — just surviving.”
The high demands of running a small business aren’t reserved to newer places alone.
Florence Rahner, who has worked at Schmidt’s Candy for several years after a career in the business world, wasn’t sure she wanted to return after working her first holiday — a particularly busy one for candy stores.
“And then I’m like come on, Florence, you worked for the stock market — you can’t take a candy store on Valentine’s Day, what’s wrong with you?” Rahner said, laughing. Years later, she and Schmidt, who were high school classmates, are still happily working together.
And outside the candy shop, this piece of Jamaica Avenue brims with businesses of all kinds, the subway rattling above shops new and old, all of whom are overseen by the Woodhaven BID.
“You name it, we help them,” Olivares said.
