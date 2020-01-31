PHOTOS BY WALTER KARLING
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 1
Caishen, the Chinese God of Prosperity.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 2
Many dragon puppets marched in the parade, including one who playfully chased after a ball.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 3
The zodiac figure for 2020, the rat, represents wealth and appeared to wish marchers prosperity in the new year.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 4
An NYPD fraternity chapter, the Asian Jade Society, works to promote tolerance for different cultures in the police system and proudly flaunted its banner.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 5
Young martial artists displayed their talents.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 6
The Asian United and Cultural Exchange, an advocacy and education organization serving Asian New Yorkers, played the drums as they rolled down the street.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 7
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 8
Many elected officials participated in the event, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade 9
Many elected officials participated in the event, including Mayor de Blasio and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am
Won’t let it rain on Lunar New Year Parade
Flushing didn’t let some bad weather stop it from celebrating the first day of the Lunar New Year with a bang on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Flushing is home to Queens’ first and largest Chinatown neighborhood, making it the perfect location for the annual parade. Beginning with a reception at the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, the parade merrily marched its way to Union Street and 37th Avenue despite gray clouds and rain.
The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, continues until Feb. 8.
