Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) appears to have pushed all her chips to the middle of the table on the $2 billion apartment and commercial development proposal known as Innovation QNS.
Won, in statements issued since last Friday, said she will accept nothing less than 55 percent of the proposed housing units designated as affordable in a project planned by a consortium that includes Kaufman Astoria Studios and developers Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners.
The developers are offering 40 percent, or just over 1,100 units, set aside as permanently affordable. The 12 buildings also would include retail space, two acres of open space and accommodations for community groups. The plan also would mean high-paying construction jobs.
The 40-percent level was offered last month — up from 25 percent — after Won voiced her displeasure following approval from the City Planning Commission.
Traditionally, with a vote eventually required by the City Council, the custom of member deference allows a single councilmember to pull the plug on a project of which he or she disapproves in his or her own district. Won said the effort to rezone such a large swathe of property would inevitably force up rents in the surrounding neighborhoods and displace working-class residents.
“The developers now claim that they will provide 40% affordability, but the 15% increase would have to be funded entirely through taxpayer subsidies,” Won said in a statement issued last Friday. “As Council Member, I stand firm in demanding that Innovation QNS provide more affordable housing — 40% funded by the developer, and if the City were to fund an additional 15%, it would mean a total of 55% affordable housing units.”
Won was scheduled on Wednesday to be part of a protest against the project that also was slated to include U.S. Rep Nydia Velasquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan), city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) and a number of community groups.
Innovation QNS, however, has the backing of both Mayor Adams and Borough President Donovan Richards, the latter of whom unabashedly opposed it until the 40 percent offer was made.
Richards also was unabashed on his personal Twitter account in supporting the project — and defending it to a critic.
“Black and Brown Queens residents deserve to live in Astoria,” Richards tweeted. “We were pushed out nearly a decade ago, because of no affordable housing production. I’m going all in on this ish!!! Neighborhoods like Jamaica and Far Rockaway have produced in Queens time and time again.”
A response from Artist Studio AP took him to task.
“Problem is, majority market-rate rezonings like Innovation QNS bring in more white, wealthy residents and push out Black and Brown residents. We must rethink our approach to creating deep affordability — away from market-based speculative approaches.”
Richards’ reply was direct.
“You weirdos don’t know and never built affordable housing,” he tweeted. “Astoria already is that. Take a walk someday.”
Won was unmoved in a statement issued by her office Monday in response to the mayor’s support of the project.
“My position on Innovation Queens remains the same: as long as the developers are not providing the deep affordability that our community needs, I will not support this project,” she said.
“We are in-midst of a housing crisis, we have more than 20 homeless shelters in this district. Building market-rate luxury housing is not going to solve this crisis, there isn’t enough deeply affordable housing in our city. We cannot continue to build luxury apartments for people who make over $100,000 and expect those benefits to trickle down in a few years ... My community’s needs will always take precedence above real estate interests.”
Won’s office did not reply to multiple requests from the Chronicle attempting to determine if she has a backup plan for anything near 1,100 affordable apartments should she block the deal or if the developers decide to pull out.
She said in her Oct. 14 statement that if the developers “cannot meet my community’s needs at this time, I am willing to work with them in the future, in partnership with local residents and the city, as part of a community-led Neighborhood Rezoning.”
Her office had no comment when asked multiple times if Won was certain developers would be willing to meet with her.
Innovation QNS said it would comment on Won’s stance but did not provide any statement by press time.
