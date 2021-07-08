Women take Queens Village to Far Rockaway

Three women could be shaping the future of Eastern and Southeast Queens from Queens Village to Far Rockaway in the course of the next four years if the unofficial City Council Democratic primary election results continue to favor District 27 candidate Nantasha Williams and incumbent Councilwomen Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
After 13 rounds in ranked-choice voting, Williams has 72.9 percent of the votes for City Council District 27, which encompasses Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, Queens Village, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens, in what was a 12-way race.
Williams, the former executive director of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus and social justice advocate, jumped into the race with a war chest of $125,044, an endorsement from Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and support from the five major unions (the United Federation of Teachers, the United Auto Workers, 32BJ SEIU, 1199 SEIU and District Council 37).
“With the recent results released by the Board of Elections, not only has my campaign won by one of the largest margins across the entire City of New York, but we can proudly say that we have made history in New York City’s 27th Councilmanic District,” said Williams, who won 11,807 votes. “I am proud to be the first woman to represent this district in the City Council. What we’ve witnessed, with nearly two-thirds of rank votes showing broad support for this movement.”
Williams believes her win is a call for bold leadership from the public.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in government, once I assume office in January of 2022 to work towards: reimagining public safety as we address the rise in crime and the racial prejudices we see, ensuring that our communities heal and bounce back from the major blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic both from a health and economic perspective,” said Williams.
Williams also wants to advocate for affordable homeownership, supportive housing and resources for our older adults, parity in the education system and better transportation.
Brooks-Powers, who represents City Council District 31, which encompasses Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, Laurelton, Far Rockaway, Edgemere, Brookville and Arverne, won her primary in the first round with 67.4 percent of the votes in a three-way race.
As Covid-19 took hold of the world and especially people in Black communities throughout the country, among others, Brooks-Powers advocated for more hospitals on the Rockaway Peninsula. As crime started to rise, she also campaigned for the addition of the 116th Precinct in Southeast Queens and violence prevention initiatives.
“I am focused on our recovery from the pandemic, especially increasing our vaccination rates so that we can stop the spread and truly recover,” said Brooks-Powers, who won 10,770 votes. “Beyond COVID, I am working to end gun violence, improve community safety, support our small businesses, strengthen our schools, address the digital divide, expand healthcare access, and demand Southeast Queens get our fair share from City Hall.”
Adams was in a three-way race and advocated for better education technology and healthcare. She has also campaigned for the legalization of basement apartments
“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support by the district to send me back to City Hall to fight for what has been long owed to us,” said Adams, who won 53.4 percent or 7,485 of the votes in City Council District 28 (Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park).
Adams took note of the historic wins by women during this election cycle.
“I look forward to working alongside a record number of women to fully fund our public schools, bring back our senior centers and keep our communities safe.”
