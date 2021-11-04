Councilwoman-elect Nantasha Williams and Councilwomen Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) have swept Queens Village to Far Rockaway in the Nov. 2 general election based on unofficial results.
Williams, a Democrat, ran uncontested to represent City Council District 27, which encompasses some of or all of Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village and Springfield Gardens.
Shortly after polls closed, Adams led Council District 28, which includes parts of or all of neighborhoods Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park, with 93 percent of votes at 9:14 p.m. with 13 percent of ballots counted against Republican candidate Ivan Mossop, a tax accountant, who had 7 percent of votes, according to The New York Times. Less than an hour later, the incumbent councilwoman was declared the winner with 89 percent of votes with 32 percent of ballots counted. As of Nov. 3, she has maintained a strong lead with 88 percent of votes with 61 percent of ballots counted.
Brooks-Powers now has the opportunity to serve her first full term as the councilwoman representing District 31, which comprises all or parts of Springfield Gardens, Rosedale, Laurelton, Edgemere, Brookville, Arverne and Far Rockaway. She declared her victory on Tuesday night after securing 92 percent of votes, while Republican candidate Vanessa Simon, a business partner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, had 8 percent after 26 percent of ballots were counted at 10 p.m., according to the Times. As of Wednesday, Brooks-Powers had 90 percent of votes with 68 percent of ballots counted.
“It’s a tremendous privilege to serve my community and work every day to build a better future for our city,” said Brooks-Powers. “This win is a culmination of months of hard work, three elections, and countless hours spent talking with Southeast Queens residents about their struggles and their hopes for our community. Since my inauguration in March, those conversations have driven my work in the City Council — securing funding for a new police precinct and programs to prevent gun violence; expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine and supporting our economic recovery; allocating funding for the Rosedale Library; leading neighborhood cleanups; and so much more. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote.”
