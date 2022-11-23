The nonprofit group Hour Children received $1,400 in food donations last weekend from contributors to a collection sponsored by the East River Kiwanis Club, Queens Chronicle and Astoria Market Place.
Many shoppers said that even with the cost of living being so high, they felt the importance of giving during holiday time. This year’s contributions amounted to $1,000 worth of food more than last year’s.
Seen volunteering here at the Saturday event are Jacklyn Negron-Pappas, secretary of the ERKC; Tania Broschart, its treasurer; Layla Saadat of the Academy of American Studies Key Club; ERKC President Anthony J. Pappas; Queens Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn; George Renwick of Bridge to Life; and Rey Cabrera, general manager of Astoria Market Place, formerly CTown Fresh.
Hour Children helps women who have been incarcerated and their children to successfully rejoin the community, reunify with their families and build healthy, independent and secure lives.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.