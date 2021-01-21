Don’t bite the hand that feeds you because it might poison your coffee.
An Oakland Gardens woman was charged with spiking her husband’s morning joe with roach killer on multiple occasions, the district attorney said Jan. 16.
“Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse. The defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.
Suncha Tinerva, 70, is accused of poisoning her husband, Robert Baron, who survived the assault despite becoming ill.
According to the criminal complaint, Baron watched surveillance footage of his wife pouring a white powdery substance from a yellow bottle with a red cap into his coffee pot.
Two days later, Baron found the yellow and red bottle underneath the kitchen sink and identified it as Zap A Roach, a 100 percent boric acid product used to kill cockroaches and ants.
When arrested, Tinerva allegedly told investigators that she and her husband drink separate coffees because she likes decaf. She allegedly identified a picture of the yellow and red bottle as Zap A Roach, confirmed that they keep it under the sink and that she had poured it into the coffee.
“I was mad at him so I put the cockroach killer in the coffee. I told him I put it in there. I just got angry in that moment,” she allegedly told investigators.
Tinerva also admitted to poisoning her husband two or three other times when he had angered her, though she couldn’t name the other occasions.
“I just wanted to teach him a lesson,” she said.
The woman was charged with second-degree attempted assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Tinerva will return to court March 10. If convicted she faces up to four years in prison.
