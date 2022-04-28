The Astoria woman who allegedly shoved an elderly vocal coach onto a sidewalk, mortally injuring her, has been indicted for the crime, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed last Friday.
Lauren Pazienza, 26, allegedly shoved Barbara Maier Gustern, 87 — a singer and longtime teacher whose students ranged from Blondie rocker Debbie Harry to singer-songwriter Taylor Mac — to the sidewalk in Chelsea on March 10. Gustern hit her head and was hospitalized, succumbing to her injuries on March 15.
Meanwhile police were seeking a woman seen on video near the site of the incident, West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue, outside Gustern’s residence. As Gustern clung to life, she reportedly was able to tell police that her attacker was a woman who came up from behind her and shoved her with no provocation while calling her a “b---ch.”
The Police Department identified the woman as Pazienza, an event planner from an exclusive part of Port Jefferson, LI, who was living in Astoria’s Shore Towers condo building with her fiance. Accompanied by her lawyer, Pazienza turned herself in March 22. She was charged with manslaughter and held on Rikers Island for three days until her mother paid her $500,000 bail, according to published reports.
The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed last Friday that Pazienza had been indicted but could not say what the charge or charges are because the indictment is sealed. It will remain sealed until Pazienza is arraigned May 10, a spokeswoman for the office said.
Highly respected in her field, Gustern promoted her services on a Facebook page that says she was a coach to “the best of the best singers in New York City” in the genres of Broadway, jazz, cabaret, pop and rock ’n’ roll.
In one now-poignant post, she focused on how a singer could best initiate sound. She started her message, which she headlined “Beginnings and Endings,” by saying:
“We all know the hardest things in life are beginnings and endings. Giving birth and dying is like starting a song and ending it.
“The initiation of sound is of utmost importance. If we know how to start, we have a good chance of proceeding effectively. Conversely, if we know how to let go, we can start again.
“Life parallels singing principles. The onset of tone can be gentle and loving or it can be rough and hurtful. Letting go of a tone can be clean or ragged.”
