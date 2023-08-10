A St. Albans woman was arraigned last Thursday, more than two years after allegedly leaving the scene of a crime that left one dead and two injured on the Van Wyck Expressway service road near 116th Avenue in Jamaica, announced the office of District Attorney Melinda Katz.
If convicted, Semone Douglass, 30, could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged with manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving in excess of the maximum speed limit and leaving the scene of a high-speed car crash after traveling 132 miles per hour, prosecutors said.
Douglass was allegedly speeding in a 2021 BMW X6 going southbound on the Van Wyck Expressway and hit the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima that was going 60 mph at around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. Her vehicle then struck the rear of a Toyota Camry, which was also traveling southbound, according to police. After losing control of the BMW, she went over a guardrail and landed on the curb of the expressway’s service road near 116th Avenue.
First responders found Douglass in the driver’s seat of the BMW and allegedly saw her jump into a Mercedes Benz that had arrived on the scene, but emergency vehicles boxed in the latter vehicle, which went into reverse out of its parked position and then stopped, prosecutors said.
Allegedly, she fled on foot running north on the service road, police added.
Blanche Olmo, 77, a rear passenger in the Nissan Altima, died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Camry, who was 40 at the time, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, police said.
Gabriel Alban, 40, the operator of the Nissan, who was also sent to JHMC, was not so lucky. He sustained multiple fractures to his ribs, spine and left arm, along with a collapsed lung. He also suffered from a stroke after a severe brain bleed and had to be released to the care of his family in November 2021, according to prosecutors.
Police arrested and charged Douglass on Aug. 3. DNA collected from the BMW’s airbag was a match to Douglass’, the authorities said. She must return to court on Aug. 15.
“We have all too often seen the deadly consequences of drivers disregarding the rules of the road and the lives of their fellow motorists, leaving families to mourn senseless tragedies,” Katz said in a statement. “We will work to achieve justice for those families and their lost loved ones.”
