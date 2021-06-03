The woman killed last Friday when she was struck by an e-bike was a beloved real estate agent who cared deeply for her family, friends, work and recently adopted kittens, according to published reports.
Kelly Killian, 54, of 29th Street in Astoria, was killed at the corner of 21st Avenue and 31st Street, according to police, who responded to the scene at 8:39 p.m.
They found Killian lying in the roadway with severe head trauma. She was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead the next day.
Killian was hit while crossing 21st Avenue from north to south within the crosswalk, police said. She was struck by a 26-year-old man riding eastbound on 21st Avenue. He remained at the scene, police said. No arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing. It was not immediately clear who had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Killian’s bio on the wernewyork.com real estate website said she started her practice in New York during the 2008 financial crisis but prevailed.
“Kelly is the consummate professional through out the entire deal,” the bio says. “She plays chess, not checkers: she negotiates creative deals, and provides well researched pricing and marketing strategies. She keeps your transaction together, and gets you smoothly through co-op boards when others can’t.”
Killian was from Delaware, and her family rushed to the city after the crash, according to the Daily News. She became an organ donor. Also among her family’s priorities was taking care of two young cats she had fostered and then adopted during the pandemic.
Killian made friends everywhere, her brother, Chris, told the News. “She was very kind and hardworking and had a good group of friends in each place she lived,” he said. “She was loved by a lot of people.”
