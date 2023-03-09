Home sweet home. That is what one veteran, 74, and his family may be saying after they were granted the deed back to their St. Albans house on Monday in the state’s first-ever use of a law enacted back in 2019 to protect victims of deed fraud, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Not only is the use of the state’s Criminal Procedure Law 420.45 a win for the family, it is also a win for Katz, the former borough president, who established the Housing and Worker Protection Bureau three years ago in the DA’s Office to tackle such cases.
“The homeowner was wronged by a criminal scheme targeting the title of his family’s generational home for financial gain,” Katz said in a statement. “The action taken by my Housing and Worker Protection Bureau spares this family the distress and delay of having to go to civil court to get the property deed back.”
Law 420.45, allowed Assistant District Attorney Christina Hanophy to file a post-trial motion in Supreme Court on behalf of the victim after the conviction for the false filing of the deed, according to the DA’s Office. The criminal procedure allows district attorneys to take such actions on behalf of victims of real estate schemes to spare them the burden of further legal proceedings in civil court and to restore their property deeds.
During a monthlong scheme starting on Feb. 6, 2020, Jasmine Morgan, 32, of Jamaica, pretended to be the alleged granddaughter and niece of the “deceased” veteran and his son, respectively. She sold the home on March 6 for an asking price of $300,000, of which she received a $5,000 downpayment from a buyer and a closing check of $134,000 from a law firm in Queens, according to authorities. The defendant provided identification and death certificates for her supposedly dead relatives and a lawyer confirmed the deed transfer.
Sometime after the sale, the veteran discovered the ruse when he was sued by the buyer, and his son went to check on the property only to find it was under construction, the DA’s Office added. Morgan was arraigned Dec. 10, 2021, and was charged with a 15-count criminal complaint for grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, falsifying business records, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing.
Morgan was convicted in January 2023 and could face 15 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
People who think they might be potential victims of housing scams can call the DA’s Office at (718) 286-6673 for help.
The HWPB also investigates and prosecutes crimes related to illegal and unsafe working conditions that lead to injury, bodily harm or death; contractor fraud and rental schemes; price gouging that involves illegally charging excessive prices to vulnerable customers on staples like food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, gasoline or fuel; and employers illegally shortchanging workers or demanding kickbacks.
Far too often, people are swindled into giving away their property, Katz said in a 2020 statement when she launched the unit.
“Unscrupulous criminals ... target elderly or vulnerable people in real estate scams convincing them to sign on a dotted line that literally gives away their home,” Katz said. “The [HWPB] will also go after crimes related to dangerous construction sites that put workers in harm’s way and employers who fail to pay the prevailing wage and other schemes.”
