A woman was brutally beat last Tuesday at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station after she ignored a man trying to talk to her.
Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. of an assault near 159th Ave. and Coleman Square. A 33-year-old woman was on a northbound A train when Waheed Foster, 41, attempted to engage her in conversation, according to police.
She got off at the next subway stop and he followed her, shoving her down and kicking, stomping and punching her repeatedly.
Surveillance footage posted to Twitter by the page Crime in NYC shows a bystander, in red, attempting to help but having second thoughts as Foster approaches him.
Foster, who authorities is was homeless, was arrested after a canvas of the area and charged with assault.
The New York Post reported that his rap sheet includes killing his own grandmother at age 14, as well as stabbing a woman in the face at a mental institution, assaulting a woman with a screwdriver, criminal mischief, robbery and larceny.
The Post also reported that the victim, Elizabeth Gomes, is a security guard at John F. Kennedy Airport and was headed to work the morning she was attacked.
Gomes’ husband told the outlet that she could lose vision in her right eye as a result.
Gomes questioned why there were not police officers present in the station.
“Every day is an incident in the subway,” she said in an interview with ABC7.
“What happened to all these police officers they said they will have there to protect us? There’s like nobody to be found. I don’t understand.”
