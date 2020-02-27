A developer will have to pay $6.75 million to 21 artists whose work he whitewashed at 5Pointz in Long Island City, an appeals court ruled last Thursday.
Two years ago, a judge ruled developer Gerald Wolkoff violated federal copyright law when he had graffiti whitewashed in 2013 because he didn’t wait for the proper permits before having the artwork painted over and did not give the artists a chance to salvage their work, a violation of the Visual Artists Rights Act.
Wolkoff, the owner of the property at 45-46 Davis St., can choose to seek a rehearing from the Second Circuit and later ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, he said.
The developer told the Chronicle Tuesday he doesn’t know if he will appeal.
The site became a haven for graffiti painters in the 1990s and turned into a tourist attraction.
Wolkoff decided to build condo towers on the site. Artists looked to save 5Pointz but failed and Wolkoff had the work whitewashed, outraging the artists.
“I didn’t do it to be malicious,” he said Tuesday, adding that artists had whitewashed other work over the years to make room for their own work.
“But, listen, this is life,” Wolkoff said.
He also said he does not consider the graffiti artists “malicious” and that he has no animosity against them, even now.
“I let them go for 25 years, one after the other, after the other, and then I wanted to build my building,” Wolkoff said.
Artists celebrated the decision made in appellate court.
“The legacy of 5Pointz we hope is that this elevated art form is now valued and recognized in a court of law as art no less no more,” said artist Jonathan Cohen and advocate Marie Cecile-Flageul in a joint statement, according to brooklynstreetart.com.
In 2013, after the whitewashing, Cohen said Wolkoff and his family “will go down in history as murderers of art.”
