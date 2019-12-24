  • December 24, 2019
Queens Chronicle

With video: Two sought in street robberies

Police are looking for two makes in connection with three street robberies since Dec. 14.

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 4:07 pm | Updated: 4:55 pm, Mon Dec 23, 2019.

by Michael Gannon / Editor Queens Chronicle

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two males wanted for questioning in a series of three robberies within a few blocks of each other in the 108th Precinct since Saturday, Dec. 14.

The first two robberies took place in Woodside on the 14th about 90 minutes apart.

At about 7:50 p.m. a male pedestrian was walking in front of 37-25 64 St. when he was grabbed from behind  by two men. He was punched and robbed of his wallet containing $70. The two men fled and the victim was not injured.

The second incident took place at about 9:20 p.m. in front of 65-33 38 St. when a male victim was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. His attackers took his cell phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

On Dec. 17 at approximately 8:20 p.m. a male pedestrian was walking near 40-21 61 St. when the two approached him from behind and choked him with an umbrella. They robbed him of his wallet, cell phone and $20.

The photo accompanying this story was taken after the third incident. An accompanying surveillance video provided by the NYPD was from the first robbery and can be seen online at qchron.com.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Posted in , on Monday, December 23, 2019 4:07 pm. Updated: 4:55 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

