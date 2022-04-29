Two men allegedly robbed a 32-year-old woman on Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach on Monday and stole her iPhone.
At about 2:45 p.m., two men approached the woman and one intentionally bumped into her wheelchair while the other reached into it and took the iPhone 12, according to police from the 106th Precinct. No injuries were reported.
The woman was traveling northbound near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and 161st Avenue, across the street from Lenny’s Clam Bar. Video surveillance footage was obtained from a convenience store at 161-04 Cross Bay Blvd.
The male individuals are being sought by police for grand larceny as the device was valued at over $1,000.
They were described as both having medium complexions, medium builds and short, dark hair and about 25 years old.
The first individual was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray zip-up hoodie over it, black shoes and a black facemask. The other man, slightly taller and with thicker hair, was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a gray hooded Adidas sweatshirt and a black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.