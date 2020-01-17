With video: Reward in Astoria attacks

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who went on a 45-minute assault spree on a two-bock stretch of Steinway Street in Astoria the night of Jan. 11.

Police in the NYPD’s 114th Precinct said the first attack took place at about 5:15 p.m. outside the Bath & Body Works store at 31-21 Steinway St. when a woman was attacked while walking with her 9-year-old daughter. The man came up and punched the woman in the face, causing bleeding and swelling.

The woman sought medical treatment on her own. Meanwhile the man headed north, where five minutes later he struck again a block away at the Yogi Lala jewelry store at 30-07 Steinway.

There, police said, the man entered the store, displayed a knife and menaced several customers at the entrance.

He then shoved and attempted to punch a 61-year-old victim before fleeing north. The victim was not injured.

Police said he struck again half a block north at 6 p.m., when a 45-year-old woman was punched in the face outside of Rosana’s Beauty Salon at 28-33 Steinway St. EMS personnel took her to Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in Astoria, where she was treated for pain and redness.

The man fled back south toward 30th Avenue.

