A 29-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on Saturday around 6 a.m. near 118th Street and North Conduit Avenue, according to police.
The victim was walking near the parks off the Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park when the suspect allegedly grabbed her from behind, began to choke her and threw her to the ground. He dragged her into the park and started to sexually abuse her, according to police.
He took a ring from the victim and fled on foot toward Lefferts Boulevard.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
The individual is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, slim build, dark, curly hair and last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
