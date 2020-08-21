The NYPD is looking to identify a vehicle that careened through a yellow light to strike a 64-year-old pedestrian and sped away.
The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard in the 106th Police Precinct, was reported to the NYPD at 7:14 a.m. Sunday, July 19. A southbound black SUV, which appears to be an Acura MDX based on the just-released video footage, slammed into the female victim in the crosswalk, and then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition, according to police. The police press office did not have an update on her condition four weeks later.
Reckless driving is not new to the thoroughfare. A little over a mile north, where Cross Bay turns into Woodhaven Boulevard, a driver struck and killed a 56-year-old Dunkin’ Donuts worker in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of July 25, 2019. In response to that incident, area historian and activist Ed Wendell organized a protest against reckless driving.
“A guy came by and hit him at 92 miles per hour. That’s just absolutely insane,” said Wendell, who described the road as a 10-lane river of traffic that has been dangerous ever since he was a child. Asked what needs to change, Wendell said that there has to be a culture shift on the part of drivers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.