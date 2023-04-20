At about 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, a white car pulled up in front of Vincent Coronati’s home on 97th Street in Howard Beach.
First, someone emerged from the front passenger side door and went up the driveway. Then, another person from the back seat joined.
After some banging and clamoring, about a minute of loud screeching and sawing could be heard, which was picked up by a surveillance camera from the home of the neighbor across the street. It woke Coronati’s six-year-old son, who went to his parents’ room when he heard the noise.
Then, Coronati’s next-door neighbor actually ran out and approached the vehicle but it sped off.
In just about three minutes, the thieves had already cut out the catalytic converter, sometimes called the “cat,” of his 2005 Honda Accord, an expensive part containing precious metals that is increasingly stolen out of cars.
In February, The New York Times reported that the thefts had risen in New York City from 2,070 to 7,000 between 2021 and 2022, many in Queens.
Coronati had heard of the trends as well as break-ins even on his block but said he was shocked to have the part ripped from his car.
His car is in the shop and, after wondering if it might have to be totaled, he is told the repairs will total over $4,000 between the part and the subsequent damage from the likely sawing out of the piece.
Luckily, insurance is expected to cover it. “I feel bad for anyone who does not have the insurance coverage,” Coronati said.
He filed a police report and detectives have obtained the surveillance video.
From the surveillance video, Coronati believes the thieves were two white men in dark clothing riding in a white Audi A6.
The video can be viewed at qchron.com.
PJ Marcel is a mechanic from Howard Beach and owns Trackside Collision in Ozone Park.
“The precious metals get melted down, they get broken down into acid, and they scoop the precious metals up to the top,” Marcel explained of the reason why catalytic converters are stolen.
They have brought in value to the junk car market in recent years, he said.
Last year, Gov. Hochul signed legislation that aims to combat the theft of the parts.
Co-sponsored by state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) and John Liu (D-Flushing), it requires car dealers to stock etching kits to put serial numbers on the components and requires salvage companies to maintain records and report the number of catalytic converters received.
