The Howard Beach Dads Facebook group made its first year organizing the Christmas Light Fight contest a sparkling success, with dozens of houses across the neighborhood signing up to participate.
But sadly not everyone can be a grand prize winner. In this context there can only be two — both of which attracted much attention on social media for their extravagant, but very different, approaches to light displays.
Those two winners are Mike Giglio at 102-24 Rau Court and Tony Modafferi at 9703 165 Ave. Both families will win $250 in Lindenwood Food Emporium gift cards.
That’s not to say they were the only winners. The most original award went to the Saputo family at 163-18 91 St. for its “Christmas Story” mannequin display. They will receive $100 to Lavilla and $50 to Stacks by Shell.
There were 13 other award winners in the contest, not to mention the residents and visitors who won the gift of Christmas spirit as offered by the neighborhood’s decorations.
The winners include Destefano family, who won $100 to House of Holidays; the Strelnick family who won a $100 Stella Dot gift card; the Conter family who won $50 to Battaglia Skin Clinic and $50 to Mist Kiss Air Brush; the Magliulo family who won $100 to House of Holidays; the Gianuzzi family who won $100 to House of Holidays; the Caputo family who won $100 to Gino’s; the Spedaleri family who won $100 to Amazon; the Schmidt family who won $50 Visa from the Hilton; the Janowitz family who won a $100 Party and Play gift card; the Kurz family who won a $50 Mia Bella Laser gift certificate; the Siano family who won a $50 Bae gift card; the Dinapoli family who won a $75 Bougies gift card; and Ilise Reilly and the block who won a Bagel Barista gift card.
In addition to the main event, the Dads held pop-up contests during the week as well, in which winners were also given prizes donated by local establishments, including Health Bay, Marlowe Jewelers, Empanadas on the Rise, J&M Chocolate Shop, Josie and Jade Boutique and Divino’s Pizzeria.
