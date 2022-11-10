The Assembly seat for District 23 could flip red for the first time in decades. In a race still too close to call, divided by a margin of 246 votes, incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is trailing army vet and businessman Thomas Sullivan.
After the polls closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sullivan had a three-point lead over Pheffer Amato. About 10:45 p.m., with 85 percent of the scanners reported, Pheffer Amato jumped ahead with nearly 52 percent and Sullivan fell behind with almost 48, but that was short-lived.
As of press time, Sullivan held a slight lead with 50.37 percent of the vote and his opponent had 49.56 with 94 percent of the scanners reported, a lower number than surrounding districts which had reported upwards of 98 percent by the time, and which had the candidates questioning the delay.
“I don’t think this race was truly about me and my work,” said Pheffer Amato. “People think about me and think it was about party and some of the issues ... crime and really an anti-Democratic vote.”
“I think it is bigger than me,” she said, noting that colleagues of hers in Brooklyn were in similar boats. Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr. (D-Bensonhurst) appears to have lost to a Republican by about 5 percentage points after representing the district since 1987, and Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (D-Sheepshead Bay), who has held the seat since 2001, was trounced by a Republican 60 to 39 percent.
According to The City’s voter turnout map, most of Assembly District 23 voted overwhelmingly red, with over 80 percent of areas such as Breezy Point and Howard Beach supporting Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.
“It’s certainly a Zeldin effect,” said Brian Browne, political analyst and St. John’s University professor. “Sullivan concentrated on crime and safety as Zeldin was doing.”
Nobody expected the Assembly race to be so close, though, he said. Redistricting had not changed the boundaries much and the Pheffer name “has been on the ballot for a long time,” he noted, referring to the seat being held by Pheffer Amato’s mother, Audrey Pheffer, from 1987 to 2011. Pheffer Amato has held it since 2016, having succeeded Phil Goldfeder.
If Sullivan pulls off a win, it would mark the first time the seat would be held by a Republican in decades, since the ’60s, according to online records. It would be the only Queens seat an incumbent lost in this election and one of the few to flip parties.
Browne noted that it would be the only Queens district to be represented by a Republican at two levels of government, referring to Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who attended Sullivan’s watch party.
But Browne does not underestimate the power of the Queens Democratic Party and said the counting of absentee ballots could very well carry her to a win.
“It’s not over till it’s over,” Pheffer Amato said Tuesday night at her Election Night event at Bungalow Bar in Rockaway Beach, a place where she worked as a teenager.
A few blocks away at Whit’s End, Sullivan was encouraged by the trends, which had him ahead at various points. He noted he wasn’t accustomed to such leads, having lost two past state Senate bids to Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
“Ended the night up 246 votes with 98% of the vote in, then it just went silent,” Sullivan tweeted Wednesday morning. “An amazing display of Democracy at it’s best. Wondering how it [will] actually end.”
Pheffer Amato ran a moderate campaign and emphasized support of the NYPD. In a recent interview with the Chronicle, she said she stood by her vote against recreational marijuana legalization.
“I’m a more conservative Dem on those. What I learned from year one to now is that there’s so much gray in some of these big bills and laws that I’ve absolutely taken three giant steps backwards,” she said.
Pheffer Amato now would vote to reverse policies like Raise the Age and bail reform. Illegal guns are “running wild,” she said.
On social media, Sullivan said, “Not many promises I can make other than to be a part of the dismantling of the ‘No Cash Bail Law.’”
His campaign site prioritizes reopening businesses following the pandemic, supporting the NYPD, property tax reform and maintaining coastal storm barriers.
“After multiple ‘Candidate Nights’ and community engagements I have confirmation that Republicans and Democrats in New York have more in common this election year,” Sullivan posted on Facebook in October. “Safe neighborhoods and safe transit to and from work and/or school or the stores. Very hard to talk about other matters when crime is on everyone’s mind.”
Addabbo, whom Pheffer Amato works closely with, sailed to victory in Tuesday night’s election against Republican Danniel Maio with nearly 57 percent of the vote.
Addabbo thanked supporters in a statement on Wednesday. His district was heavily redrawn this year and he lost the Rockaways and Howard Beach but gained more of Richmond Hill, Middle Village and Forest Hills.
“This honor wouldn’t be possible without the help of all of my supporters,” Addabbo said.
“My work is never done and I look forward to representing my constituents up in Albany and here in the communities with an eye on strengthening our police force, protecting our coastal communities, safely expanding gaming in New York and assisting our working-class families.”
