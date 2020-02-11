Windstorm knocks out power in Howard Beach, Ozone Park

High winds during a rainstorm Friday afternoon damaged power lines in Howard Beach and Ozone Park, cutting off electricity to more than 400 homes, Con Ed said. Most customers had power restored within three hours, according to the utility’s web page.

The blackout was blamed on two separate incidents. A transformer near New Park Pizza on Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Avenue was damaged, taking out power in homes and businesses in both Old and New Howard Beach.

Trees falling on power lines in the Centreville section of Ozone Park, around Hawtree Street and Pitkin Avenue, seem to have been responsible for the lion’s share of the outages, Con Ed said.