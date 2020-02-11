  • February 11, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Windstorm knocks out power in Howard Beach, Ozone Park

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 2:11 pm | Updated: 2:51 pm, Mon Feb 10, 2020.

Windstorm knocks out power in Howard Beach, Ozone Park by Michael Shain / Ediotr Queens Chronicle | 0 comments

High winds during a rainstorm Friday afternoon damaged power lines in Howard Beach and Ozone Park, cutting off electricity to more than 400 homes, Con Ed said. Most customers had power restored within three hours, according to the utility’s web page.

The blackout was blamed on two separate incidents. A transformer near New Park Pizza on Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Avenue was damaged, taking out power in homes and businesses in both Old and New Howard Beach.

Trees falling on power lines in the Centreville section of Ozone Park, around Hawtree Street and Pitkin Avenue, seem to have been responsible for the lion’s share of the outages, Con Ed said. 

More about

Posted in , on Monday, February 10, 2020 2:11 pm. Updated: 2:51 pm. | Tags: ,

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]