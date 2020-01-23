  • January 23, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Win star cleats

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:30 am

Win star cleats 0 comments

Queensboro FC, the new pro soccer team that will begin playing in Queens in 2021, is holding a sweepstakes for a pair of cleats signed by soccer legend and QBFC founding partner David Villa.

The cleats — or boots, in soccer jargon — are unused. Fans can go to queensborofc.com/VillaBoots to enter for their chance to win by Feb. 3.

Villa is one of Spain’s most accomplished footballers and the national team’s top scorer with 59 goals. He’ll present the cleats to the winner at an event in Queens Feb. 5.

Jonathan Krane, principal owner of QBFC, said the team is excited to “bring the world’s game to the world’s borough” and to keep growing its fan base here.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]