Win star cleats

Queensboro FC, the new pro soccer team that will begin playing in Queens in 2021, is holding a sweepstakes for a pair of cleats signed by soccer legend and QBFC founding partner David Villa.

The cleats — or boots, in soccer jargon — are unused. Fans can go to queensborofc.com/VillaBoots to enter for their chance to win by Feb. 3.

Villa is one of Spain’s most accomplished footballers and the national team’s top scorer with 59 goals. He’ll present the cleats to the winner at an event in Queens Feb. 5.

Jonathan Krane, principal owner of QBFC, said the team is excited to “bring the world’s game to the world’s borough” and to keep growing its fan base here.