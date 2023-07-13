The iconic Citi Field sign towers over Willets Point, imposing a constant reminder of redevelopment and modernity. The industrial area, also referred to as the Iron Triangle due to its geographic configuration, is home to a labyrinth of auto shops and junkyards that have existed for decades. Muffler stores and repair shops line Seaver Way and Roosevelt Avenue, which form two sides of the triangle, and the junkyard jungle becomes more concentrated closer to the center, at 34th Avenue and 127th Street. Though sidewalks are absent and the uneven roads are prone to flooding, resilient business owners continue to thrive and persist. Weekends are especially busy, with customers seeking repairs of all kinds and contributing to the dynamic atmosphere.
Despite the plethora of auto shops, no two stores look exactly alike. In Beto’s auto shop, ceramic, life-size lemurs swing from the ceiling next to a display of tires. A few doors down, another mechanic has hung several blooming flower pots from a string extending from one corner to another, creating a floral canopy over a car waiting to be serviced. Another plant stand, shielded by a tarp and filled with an array of herbs and shrubs, is aesthetically placed at the entrance of a muffler shop. Music can be heard from all corners of the Iron Triangle, blasting from radios and wireless speakers alike.
James Carucundo, 18, recalled how Willets Point used to be a “huge place,” hosting “thousands of people.” Carucundo had been coming to the unique district since he was 5 years old, when he frequently accompanied his mother to sell ice cream there. His childhood memories of the Iron Triangle reveal a contrasting scene to the district’s current reality.
“This whole block was actually open,” he said, gesturing to the massive yet vacant construction site directly across from Citi Field on Seaver Way. The site is currently shielded on all sides by temporary walls and signs that read, “Work in Progress: Ground Use.”
Indeed, many changes have occurred in Willets Point since Carucundo grew up. At the same time that his mother, Rosa, transitioned from selling ice cream to owning her own restaurant (Rosmar Deli on Seaver Way), city officials focused on detailed redevelopment plans. In 2007, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed a renewed vision for Willets Point, a plan to construct residential units, a hotel, a school and parking lot atop a graveyard of auto shops. Though not the first elected official to critically regard Willets Point as an urban planning opportunity, Bloomberg initiated a concrete action plan that began a chain of proposals.
Since then, city officials and lobbyists have continued to propose ideas and visions for a reconfigured Iron Triangle, the most recent development plan calling for a $780 million soccer stadium, mixed-income housing complex, 650-seat public school, retail and open space for residents. The Mets’ owner wants a casino where his team’s parking lot is now. While city officials view these plans as economic opportunities that benefit the community’s needs, many who work within the Iron Triangle have a different perspective on what redevelopment will mean for their own livelihoods.
“Me and my family survive off this place,” Carucundo said, echoing the sentiments of auto business owners and workers in the vicinity, many of them immigrants.
Oscar, who had been working as a mechanic for 20 years in Willets Point, observed that while the new project is “good for the city” it is nonetheless “bad for the people,” asserting that “people who work here do not like these plans.” Javier Tomala, proud owner of Speeds Muffler Tire Shop, called the plans “horrible,” saying “we [should] keep Willets Point forever.”
In addition to the workers’ unanimous disapproval of the city’s plans, another significant issue has emerged: their lack of access to a logistical schedule that outlines when change will happen. As a result, there is a collective confusion about their future. According to Bashir Ahmad, another mechanic, “nobody knows about the plans ... we don’t know when people [come to] survey. Nobody knows what’s going on.” Despite this state of limbo, people continue to work, aware change could be imminent, yet not knowing when they will have to readjust their plans for the future.
Auto upholsterer Arturo Olaya, who transformed his van into his workspace, is yet another witness of change within the Iron Triangle, which he calls “an industrial park created by immigrants.” In response to Bloomberg’s initial redevelopment proposals, Olaya created the Willets Point Defense Committee in 2007, which he says “was born ... to defend against the city’s harassment.” The coalition organized several rallies in opposition to the plans.
According to Olaya, around 250 businesses used to thrive in Willets Point, but the numbers have recently dwindled to an estimated 100. He described how, a few years ago, several business owners were “tricked” into relocating to a new facility in Hunts Point in the Bronx after the city officially sequestered a plot of land for redevelopment. The owners struggled to maintain the same levels of success they had in Willets Point and eventually faced eviction.
Olaya said that since initial plans for redevelopment were announced, he had advocated for successful and sustainable relocation, but the city had failed to meet those needs. For workers like Olaya who had established their roots in the Iron Triangle, the future continues to appear uncertain.
“Willets Point is a place [where] most immigrants ... can open a little store with a little money. They start working and growing a business and growing a family,” Olaya said. When his 15-year-old daughter was growing up, he often brought her to Willets Point, where she became part of the community too.
“We [all] know each other,” he added. “We work in relation [to one another].” It is not uncommon for a worker from Rosmar Deli to peek into his van and offer him lunch.
The sense of community and care within the Iron Triangle is undeniable. According to Olaya, auto shop owners frequently refer customers to their neighboring friends for various services. On weekends, families gather near the shops, setting up barbecues while friends drop by to pass the time.
Every aspect of the Iron Triangle — the community, its history and its resilience to constant challenges — has inspired Olaya to seek creative outlets to express appreciation for his second home. When he isn’t working, he writes songs based on his experiences there. One particular ballad, “Corrido de Willets Point (Willets Point Run),” recounts the events of 2007 when he first opposed the city’s plans. He sings, “Esta es la historia de un pueblo que fue enganado / This is the story of a town that was deceived.” During the interlude, he proclaims, “Willets Point te quiero! / Willets Point I love you!”
Eighteen-year-old Carucundo agrees with Olaya’s sentiments. Though he acknowledges building a soccer stadium is “cool,” Carucundo stands by his fellow community members.
“It’s sad that it’s coming to an end,” Carucundo said. “I have so much history here.”
