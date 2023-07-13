New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.