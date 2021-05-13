The Queens Borough Board gave the city Economic Development Corp. the green light May 10 for a long-term lease to develop phase one of the Special Willets Point District.
“It’s time to shed Willets Point’s ‘Valley of the Ashes’ reputation,” Jana Pohorelsky, the EDC’s Government and Community Relations vice president said, referring to the area’s depiction as the run-down hellscape in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”
Several conditions were included in the approval, including regular community outreach and updating by the EDC and the dedication of half of the development’s 1,100 affordable housing units to residents of Community District 7.
Community Board 7’s Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian had also requested adding a codicil to the motion: for further investigation into the remediation of the proposed 650-seat public elementary school site. Apelian said the cleanup wasn’t satisfactory to either him or his board colleagues, who submitted a March 29 letter to the state Department of Environmental Conservation calling the plan “shocking” because of their belief contaminants could still find their way onto the school site.
The 23-acre site, which also includes 1.2 acres of publicly accessible open space, 300 parking spaces and new street infrastructure, is enrolled in the DEC’s Brownfield Cleanup Program because of the soil’s toxicity levels, suffered as a result of years of petroleum contamination. The DEC and EDC have included multiple steps to excavate the contaminated soil and erect barriers to prevent remaining contaminants in groundwater from migrating into the site.
“The cleanup they’re doing now is, I guess, ‘acceptable level,’ but you know what? There’s nothing more acceptable than our kids that are 5, 6, 7, 8 to 12 years old. We don’t want them to be in any kind of unsafe condition,” Apelian said Monday evening.
Apelian’s suggested condition was not included in the lease approval.
Included in the March letter to the DEC, CB 7’s Environmental Committee Chairperson Dr. James Cervino recommended the agency expand the western boundary of remediation to cover a wider area of the property. According to the board, that section has been omitted from the planned remediation, but has no plans to include a containment wall around it, raising concerns that soil toxins could migrate into the development. Similarly, CB 7 recommended that the DEC expand the northern boundary of remediation, where contaminants could flow around the containment wall onto the school site.
CB 7 was tipped off to the potential hazards after Robert LoScalzo, a documentary video producer who is scrutinizing the development for an ongoing project, obtained the draft Remedial Action Work Plan from the DEC and forwarded it to the group. According to the document, “17 of the 25 leading edge particles that eventually cross the site’s northern boundary flow through a smaller area of it,” which Cervino says poses a serious concern.
“There’s egregious chemicals there. The worst out there, toxic to humans,” Cervino told the Chronicle. “Any human being would want to make sure that 100 percent of a cleanup protects children ... I would want to see that castle wall that’s impenetrable.”
The EDC told the Chronicle three permanent controls will be established below the site to prevent exposure to contaminants: installing a minimum 2-foot cover system of clean fill, gravel, or building slabs site-wide; implementing groundwater use restrictions; and erecting a soil vapor mitigation system beneath new concrete building foundations.
Cervino, however, remained adamant that the measures weren’t strong enough.
“The membrane barrier — they’re saying it’s not 100 percent effective,” he said. “That’s an immediate concern. That’s a problem for us ... We need to take every precaution.”
Cervino also noted his concern that the site is being remediated sequentially in two phases rather than at once, which he said provides contamination and toxins the opportunity to migrate. The issue is a longstanding one that officials have testified against throughout the last decade of the Willets Point remedial project. In 2008, then-Deputy Mayor Robert Lieber told the City Council that the “project cannot be cleaned up in a checkerboard fashion. You cannot say, ‘We’ll do this acre, but we won’t do that acre.’”
Cervino’s lack of confidence influenced City Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) to question the plan’s adequacy as well. He was the only borough board meeting attendee Monday evening who didn’t vote in favor of approving the lease. While nine OK’d the plan, Holden opted to abstain due to lack of sufficient information.
“What happens if it doesn’t turn out so good?” Holden said after pressing the EDC representatives for the dollar amount of the lease and failing to get a monetary response. “I want the school to be held to the highest standard ... If we’re not getting that, that’s a problem ... We should demand the highest cleanup possible and not just lower the standards a bit on the school.”
