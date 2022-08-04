Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club.
State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
“There is no agreement at this time. We continue to engage in ongoing conversations around the mayor’s goals of building a world-class stadium in New York City that will finally give NYCFC a permanent home, bring in millions of dollars in revenue to boost the local economy, and grow affordable housing options for New Yorkers,” Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary, said in a statement.
NYCFC did not respond to the Chronicle’s query.
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said that the site is “a very appropriate place,” noting that some land use considerations would be warranted.
“That’s becoming more and more of a sports mecca and a sports destination,” he told the Chronicle, referring to the broader Willets Point-Flushing Meadows Corona Park area.
Grech was also enthusiastic that the space could function as a convention center, which he likened to Manhattan’s Javits Center.
He added that improved transport to the area — such as a rail connection between LaGuardia Airport and Willets Point, as has been proposed previously — would be an asset.
Grech seemed to think there is enough political support for the project. Asked about whether he thought Moya is on board, he said, “I think Councilmember Moya has a very, very open mind and also sees the great potential for the Willets Point area.”
Though Moya’s office had been in contact with the Chronicle on the issue, it did not offer an official comment in time for publication. The same is true of the office of Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing).
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has also been approached by lobbyists — specifically, the Related Companies, which had worked with the Wilpon family-owned Sterling Equities in pursuit of the court-rejected mega-mall proposed nearby — about development at Willets Point, city records show.
“The Borough President is consistent in his belief that any and all development proposals slated for Willets Point must include a robust community engagement process that clearly outlines tangible community deliverables and benefits to the surrounding neighborhood,” a spokesperson for Richards told the Chronicle via email. “The same is true with this proposal, which must first make its way through the exhaustive ULURP process.”
Getting through a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure would not only mean going before Community Board 7 and the borough president, but gaining political support as well, as it would need to be approved by the City Council and eventually, the mayor.
Lobbying records show that NYCFC has hired political consulting group Red Horse Strategies for work “in connection with proposed sports facility in New York City.”
Among the firm’s past clients are Adams, Moya, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-St. Albans), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica), Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Gov. Hochul and former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, among numerous others. Red Horse did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
This comes as the 61-acre site is in the early stages of a major redevelopment project; 1,100 units of affordable housing and a new public school are slated for the area. That number is significantly smaller than the 5,500 units of housing (1,925 of which would be affordable) that had been proposed back in 2007. Meanwhile, the possibility of a casino going in the area is still on the table, as the Chronicle previously reported. That plan is being pushed by New Green Willets, a company with ties to Point 72, Mets owner Steve Cohen’s financial firm. Cohen is also said to have been in conversation with casino company Las Vegas Sands, though a spokesperson for Cohen previously said that there was no formal relationship between them.
But a stadium proposal would not mean the casino plan would be nixed. Asked whether having both is plausible, Grech, not saying either project would be connected to Cohen, said, “Why not? There’s acres and acres and acres of empty land that’s been lying fallow for generations.”
Mayor Adams has previously voiced his support for having two full casinos in New York City, once applications for three downstate licenses open, which, per the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget, must occur no later than January 2023. Asked whether the mayor would support having both a casino and the NYCFC stadium at Willets Point, Levy said via email, “The mayor has not stated any preference on where to place any casinos, other than he wants two in New York City.”
He continued, “The gaming commission will decide on where these casinos will be located, but it is indisputable that the casinos will spur billions in economic activity for our city and state.”
Grech, while cautious to note that Cohen does not own any part of Willets Point, said he could be a force in its revitalization: “Steve Cohen has the financial chops and the resources to get it done.”
“I’m not saying it would be his — but again, he is kind of, like, leading the charge for that whole entire area,” Grech said. “I’ll never forget the first time I met him and sat in the conference room, and he looked out at that wasteland and said, ‘This is really a shame. We need to do something about this.’ I take him at his word.”
A source familiar with the matter said that building the soccer stadium and the casino at Willets Point were not necessarily related; the same source said that Cohen is not funding the soccer stadium.
Asked whether Cohen will fund both projects, Tiffany Galvin-Cohen, a spokesperson for Cohen, declined to comment.
This is far from the first time a soccer stadium has been proposed for Willets Point; the idea was initially floated roughly two decades ago when the city made its final bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Ten years after that, an effort to put a soccer stadium in Flushing Meadows Corona Park was met with much opposition. In 2017, then-Borough President Melinda Katz proposed a soccer stadium at Willets Point that could double as a hockey arena. When the Willets Point Task Force began to inch closer to choosing a plan for the site back in 2019, one option was to have both a soccer stadium and the 1,100 affordable housing units that are still part of the current plan. At the time, many Corona residents objected to the stadium.
Nor are they pleased with the latest push for a soccer stadium. On Sunday, activist Bertha Lewis led the Black Leadership Action Coalition and Nos Quedamos Queens in a protest against the stadium [see separate story].
The newest campaign comes as New York City has been selected as one of the 41 cities set to host matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, albeit, with the intention of using MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
