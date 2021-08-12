In the course of 14 years, the Empire State has had Govs. Eliot Spitzer (2007 to 2008), David Paterson (2008 to 2010) and Andrew Cuomo (2011 to 2021) leave office in scandal. Now, perhaps more than ever, New York needs someone to steady the ship as it continues to deal with another spike in coronavirus cases because of variants, a homeless crisis, a rise in crime and a lack of affordable housing that could lead to thousands of tenants in the Big Apple and across the state to being evicted from their homes.
After the Briarwood-born and Queens-bred Cuomo resigned from office on Aug. 11, 16 months shy of finishing the end of his third term (Dec. 31, 2022), and losing all the momentum from his early handling of Covid-19, which could have set him up for a possible presidential bid for 2024, because of allegedly sexually harassing 11 women, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will succeed him in two weeks.
But who will take his place in the long term?
Hochul will become the 57th chief executive of New York and the first woman to take on the role, and it seems from her social media response to both the scandal and her new position that she is less interested in being a placeholder than the captain who steers the ship.
“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down,” Hochul said in a Twitter post. “It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.
“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”
Hochul served as an aide to former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY), an Erie County clerk and a U.S. representative (2011 to 2013) for New York before becoming Cuomo’s running mate in 2014.
Most Queens politicians did not want to weigh in on who they would like to see as the next long-term governor, but a few did say what they wanted out of a gubernatorial candidate and have faith in Hochul.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) declined to comment and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) said she could not comment because she was a part of the Assembly Judiciary Committee investigating Cuomo. However, Councilman Robert Holden (D-Middle Village) didn’t hold back.
“George Pataki, because he was the last great governor of New York,” said Holden, who believes that Cuomo only resigned because it was inevitable that he would be impeached. “He must still be held accountable and his alleged victims, including victims of sexual harassment and those of his deadly nursing home policies and their families, deserve justice.”
Pataki (1995 to 2006) was the last Republican governor of New York.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) entered office as Spitzer left office and Paterson transitioned into the gubernatorial role.
“Unfortunately, I’ve seen this before when I got elected in 2008,” said Addabbo. “I’m looking forward to working with Gov. Hochul in getting people back on their feet economically.”
As the chairman of the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, he hopes that with this new transition that the state might still hit its deadline for mobile sports betting, which he hopes to establish before next year’s Super Bowl.
“What outweighs everything is someone that tackles Covid-19-related issues,” said Addabbo. “It’s too early to tell who ... but parochially for me, whoever is good for me and my district. Whom can I work with?”
Addabbo believes that Cuomo ruled the Empire State in a confrontational manner and whoever leads the state long-term in the future must be more cooperative with the state Legislature.
“I look forward to the enthusiasm in Gov. Hochul,” said Addabbo. “I’ve known her and to me she is very professional ... I wish her well and I think she is very competent. I have the ultimate confidence in her.”
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), who recently met with Hochul at the National Organization for Black Elected Leaders event in Manhattan, says she will not be backing anyone at this time, but is confident in Hochul too.
“I know her resume very well,” said Hyndman. “She was a staunch advocate for the Green Light Bill. She has a heart for immigrants.”
The Green Light Bill allows immigrants to get a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status.
Before changing her mind, Hochul, as Erie County clerk, opposed driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.
Political experts Brian Browne and Michael Krasner were more forthcoming with whom they think would most likely fill the gubernatorial role full-time in the near future.
“I think the first and obvious one is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will finish the term and mostly likely would have to make a decision,” said Browne, a political science professor at St. John’s University in Jamaica. “Some of the obvious ones are Tish James, Jumaane Williams and Tom DiNapoli. These people ran and won statewide ... but we should not count out the suburbs.”
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Nassau County) and U.S. Rep. Sean Maloney (D-Newburgh) were some non-Big Apple candidates that Browne thinks may run. Ultimately, he sees someone from downstate as the candidate and sees “the appeal” of a woman running things after the last three scandals.
Krasner agrees and has one woman in mind for the top job.
“Tish James is the one to beat,” said Krasner, an associate political science professor at Queens College and the co-director of the Taft Institute of Government and Civic Education. “She is a statewide elected official who has been prominent and she is going to get credit doing a good investigation into Cuomo. She is a Democrat, a woman and a person of color and all of those things are going to be in her favor.”
Krasner, however, disagrees with Browne that DiNapoli has the ambition to run and thinks Williams will more likely run for the vacant lieutenant seat, but has more interest in opportunities in the city. He also sees former Republican contender Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro throwing his hat in the ring.
Other potential GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk County) and former Westchester Executive Rob Astorino.
“Republicans will capitalize on the scandal and paint all the Democrats as being somehow corrupt,” said Krasner. “That is harder to do because of Tish James ... she is the odds-on favorite to get the nomination and I think she is still the favorite to win.”
Both agree that Hochul’s performance as governor in the next year could determine if she gets backing by fellow Democrats in 2022.
“What will she do with her short time in office?” asked Browne.
