Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited PS 143, the Louis Armstrong School in Corona, on Wednesday, coming to get a firsthand look at preparations the city is making for the new school year.
The academic year will kick off soon after she becomes governor on Aug. 24, replacing Gov. Cuomo.
“I’ve been here many times,” Hochul said of The World’s Borough in a video of the subsequent press conference provided by her transition team.
“It’s all about keeping our children safe,” she said. “And there is a tremendous amount of anxiety among parents, teachers, administrators who thought what we went through last year would be it, that there would be closure, that by the time we started in 2021 we’d be in a different place. We thought we were there a few months ago. The Delta variant has changed that dynamic considerably.”
Among other dignitaries at Louis Armstrong were Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and state Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and John Liu (D-Bayside), as well as the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
“Great friend of mine,” Hochul said of Richards.
Just how many friends Hochul will have in Albany when she takes the reins could be important for a new governor.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said his interactions with Hochul have been positive.
“I think that people always have a sense of optimism with a new administration,” Addabbo told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “I’m looking forward to working with her on some bills I’d still like to get passed in this session.”
One is his oft-submitted, never Cuomo-signed bill to help clean up Jamaica Bay.
“I think with a Gov. Hochul things will be less confrontational,” he said. “When I would present something to Gov. Cuomo, there always seemed to be a confrontation.”
The optimism was shared by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) in an email.
“As we continue to battle the Covid-19 crisis and usher in a new era for New York State, I look forward to working with the incoming Governor, Kathy Hochul, who I am confident will be an effective leader for New Yorkers,” he said.
And she has her eye on next year’s gubernatorial race, with the group Friends of Kathy Hochul already raising money online.
Among Hochul’s duties as lieutenant governor were chairing the state’s 10 regional economic development councils, and leading Cuomo’s Enough is Enough campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses.
She represented the Buffalo region in Congress from 2011 to 2013. Her term on the Armed Services Committee included a visit to Afghanistan.
Prior to serving in Congress Hochul was the Erie County clerk, who in 2007 actively fought the state’s initial attempts to issue driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
In a recent article, Fox News cited a 2018 interview in which Hochul said she had changed her mind on the issue given her experience in Congress and as lieutenant governor.
