A year after hosting a Juneteenth rally to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) held a festival of the holiday, which is now a national one, at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.
“We worked hard last year not only in government but in the streets, screaming the names of those who lives were cut short by the hands of racist police,” said Hyndman. “The Juneteenth bill was birthed out of a need for a deep education for those stories untold in America about Black peoples fight to be liberated — that still exist today. I am very honored for the support and that President Biden followed suit to ensure this day 156 years ago is remembered and not just for Black people. We do, however, hope for more on a national level to protect those same bodies.”
At the event were Mayor de Blasio, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Assemblymembers Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village).
Also at the event were state Attorney General Letitia James, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton).
“I am overwhelmed with the amount of love and support our community poured into ensuring the holiday was one to remember,” said Hyndman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.