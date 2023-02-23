Mayor Adams and Borough President Donovan Richards headed to Astoria last week for the topping out ceremony at Wildflower Studios, the forthcoming film campus backed by Robert De Niro.
At top right, the crane rises above the treeline and can be seen throughout the neighborhood. At right, the crew takes a well-deserved lunch break.
At left, Wildflower Managing Partner Adam Gordon, right, talks with Anne Del Castillo, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, left, Adams and Richards. As seen above them, there’s still much work to be done.
At center, Adams greets a member of the construction crew.
